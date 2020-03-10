Upcoming Events as of March 9

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.

Baseball

SIGNUPS

• KINGSPORT PARKS & REC is registering for spring youth baseball and softball. Registration deadline for boys 11-15 and girls 13-15 is Monday, March 30. To learn more, go online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org, call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov.

Basketball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• KING MEN’S BASKETBALL is conducting a free clinic for boys and girls grades K-5 the first Monday of each month through March. Each session will be held from 6:15-7:30 p.m., and the clinic runs through March. Call Coach Pitts at (423) 652-4781 to learn more.

• DRILL FACTORY WITH SHANE WILLIAMS, for youth of all ages, is offered in one-hour sessions. Prices are: 10 sessions for $300, eight for $250, six for $200, five for $175, four for $135, three for $100, two for $75 and one for $40; one-hour private session $65; and team prices 10 people for $250 or 15 for $365. Call 943-3037 or email thedrillfactory.20@gmail.com.

• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL has scheduled its summer camps for boys and girls ages 7-17 and of all skill levels. Camps at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse are set for June 1-5 and July 20-24. A camp at Gray Elementary is scheduled for June 8-12 and one at Colonial Heights Christian Church is set for July 20-24. Cost is $170 per child or $150 if registering multiple children; cost is $130/$85 for Milligan alumni. To learn more, contact the basketball office at 461-8332 or email men’s coach Bill Robinson at wdrobinson@milligan.edu.

Bowling

FUNDRAISERS

• BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE registration is underway. Locally, events will be held Friday, April 17, from 5-9 p.m. at Interstate Bowl in Bristol, Virginia, and Saturday, April 18, from 4-8 p.m., at Warpath Lanes in Kingsport. To participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee fundraiser, go online at BowlForKidsToday.org to create your fundraising page.

Hiking

• SUNSET HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, starting at 7 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress for the elements. Meet at the pool parking lot at 7 p.m. to carpool to the trailhead.

Running

RACES

• SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, March 14, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. For more on the SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen and RRCA Tennessee state 10-mile championship event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• LAUREL RUN ASCENT, an 11-mile trail race that’s part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, April 11, starting at 8 a.m., at Lauren Run Park in Church Hill. For more on the SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen and SFTC Trail Series event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• AMIS MILL 10K, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, May 2, starting at 8 a.m., at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville. For more on the SFTC King & Queen event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• FIRECRACKER 4-MILER, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, June 27, starting at 8 a.m., at Phipps Bend TCAT in Surgoinsville. For more on the FTC King & Queen and RRCA Tennessee state 4-mile championship event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• WOLF RUN, a 7-mile trail race that’s part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Tuesday, July 14, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. For more on the Fun Fest, SFTC Trail Series and SFTC King & Queen event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• APPALACHIA RAILROAD DAYS 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, beginning at 8 a.m. Entry fees for the State of Franklin Track Club-approved event are: 5K, $15; Power Walk 5K and Fun Walk 1-Mile, $11 each. There is a $1 discount for those who pre-register. Go online at runtricities.org. Mail applications to race director Randy Blair, PO BOX 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. To learn more, call (276) 455-9621.

• THE RIVER MILE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, starting at 6 p.m., at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. For more on the SFTC Kids Festival of Miles, SFTC Mile Series and SFTC King & Queen event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race that’s part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. For more on the SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series and SFTC King & Queen event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

• PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN, a 10-mile trail race that’s part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at 8 a.m., at Phipps Bend TCAT in Surgoinsville. For more on the SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series, SFTC King & Queen and RRCA Tennessee state cross country championship event, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com or visit runtricities.org.

Soccer

CAMPS

• MILLIGAN SPRING ID CAMP, open to girls ages 14-18, is set for Saturday, April 25 from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $25. For more information, contact coach Lisa Buckley at (423) 461-8993 or lebuckley@milligan.edu or register online at milliganbuffs.com/camps/soccer/Womens_Soccer_ID_Camps.

SIGNUPS

• KINGSPORT RECREATIONAL spring soccer season, for ages 3 and up, runs through May at Eastman Park at Horse Creek. Go online at kingsportsoccer.org to learn more.

Softball

LEAGUES

• ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUE, conducted by Kingsport Parks & Rec, is registering teams. Play begins in mid-April, and divisions offered are women’s open, co-ed, men’s open, industrial and church. Entry fee is $350 per team (maximum of 20 players per roster) with a $10 non-resident fee for team members who live outside Kingsport city limits (max non-resident fee per team $50). Register Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive; registration deadline is March 23 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or register a team, contact Jason Wilburn at (423) 229-9459 or jasonwilburn@kingsporttn.gov.

SIGNUPS

T-ball

SIGNUPS

• KINGSPORT PARKS & REC is registering for T-ball (ages 5-6). To learn more, go online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org, call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov.

Volleyball

CAMPS

• ETSU VOLLEYBALL has several camps coming up this spring and summer. The Setter/Libero Positional Camp, for boys and girls ages 14-18, is 9 a.m.-noon on May 23; cost is $100. The Attackers (Middle/Pins) Positional Camp, for boys and girls ages 14-18, is 1-4 p.m. on May 23; cost $100. The College Prep Camp, for girls ages 14-18, is July 10-12; residential fee is $330 and commuter fee is $300. The All-Skills Day Camp, for boys and girls ages 12-18, is 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on July 27-28; cost is $150. The Youth Day Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, is 9 a.m.-noon on July 27-28; cost is $125. Register online at benaviavolleyballcamps.com.

• TUSCULUM VOLLEYBALL has scheduled three camps for July. The Young Pioneers Camp, for ages 10-12 of beginner skill levels, runs from 9 a.m.-noon, July 13-14; cost is $75 per player. The All Skills Camp, for ages 11-13 of beginner to intermediate skill levels, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon, July 15-17; cost is $100 per player. The Pioneers Elite/Positional Camp, for ages 13-13 of advanced levels, is set for noon-3 p.m. on July 20 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m on July 21 and 22; cost is $250 for residential participant and $200 for commuter participant. To learn more or to register, go online at tusculumpioneers.com and click the Women’s Volleyball tab or email Danielle Marante at dmarante@tusculum.edu.