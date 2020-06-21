Calton wins pro MMA debut in only 14 seconds

KINGSPORT — Brandon “Bone Crusher” Calton took all of 14 seconds to win his professional super heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts debut on Saturday night in the Showcase MMA card at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Calton, a Pennington Gap native and former East Tennessee State football player, took down Conway Beaudry and made a handful of legal strikes to the head before the referee called the fight.

“It’s a blessing to get my first win here in front of the home crowd,” Calton said. “I watched my coaches fight here. If you surround yourself with good people, good things will happen. It’s a blessing to come here to a good environment with all of the COVID-19 going on.”

Calton’s was the quickest fight of the evening. The rest of the card was filled with fairly even fights, including two that went the distance.

“I wish it could’ve went differently, but I’m blessed that I got a win,” Calton said. “Things happen for a reason, and it’s time to move on and go to a different setup from there.”

In the co-main event, Johnson City’s Preston “Ice Pick” Schick won by TKO at the end of the first round in his professional K-1 Kickboxing debut over Joshua Oxendine. Schick landed a kick to the back of Oxendine’s knee, which buckled, and Oxendine could not continue.

In the Mat Mania Grappling co-main event, Jonathan Pearce — who recently signed a UFC contract — won over Nathen Arriaga by arm triangle submission 7:41 into the 10-minute marathon match.

In one of the evening’s two title bouts, Joshua Baker won over Johnson City’s Dylan O’Sullivan by submission 23 seconds into the second round for the 170-pound amateur welterweight MMA belt.

O’Sullivan executed a nearly perfect first round, landing a handful of body shots and bloodying Baker’s nose, but once Baker got him to the canvas, it did not end well.

In one of the night’s tougher matches, Austin Carter won by TKO over Kingsport’s Austin Goins 21 seconds into the third round of the 140-pound MMA fight.

Blake Stallard won a split decision over Jonathan Quezada in the 165-pound amateur K-1 kickboxing contest.

Randall Austin beat Dustin Little by submission 2:55 into the second round of the 135-pound MMA contest.

Rashaad Townes had his 205-pound Muay Thai match go the three-round distance but won by unanimous decision over Gabe Tayara.

In the night’s first match, Luke Canady took out Garrett Johnson in the 155-pound MMA bout.