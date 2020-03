Contract extensions for the appointed heads of Kingsport and Sullivan County school systems will be considered soon by their respective boards of education.

The Kingsport Board of Education will have a called meeting Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. before a work session to consider a contract extension for Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. And the Sullivan County Board of Education at its 5 p.m. work session April 2 will discuss a contract extension for Director of Schools David Cox and then have a meeting at 6:30 p.m.

By Tennessee law, such extensions must be publicized 15 days before taking place.